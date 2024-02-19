1 dead, 1 critical after triple-shooting in East San Jose

One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting Sunday evening in a parking lot in East San Jose, police said.

At about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road on a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, they found two shooting victims who had at least one gunshot wound.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, police said. Officers discovered later that another woman had been dropped off at a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Her injuries were not life threatening.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, and the motive and circumstances in the shooting were under investigation, police said.

The identity of the man killed will be released at a later time after notification of family.

It's the city's seventh homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Estantino and Detective Harrington of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4339@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.