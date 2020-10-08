Spare the Air Alert Extended Through Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended a Spare the Air alert through Saturday due to wildfire smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The Spare the Air alert bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuels both indoors and outdoors.

"While most of the Bay Area has experienced cleaner air over the past few days, localized and intermittent smoke impacts will continue near the Glass Fire,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Bay Area residents should continue to be vigilant about air quality conditions over the next couple of days. As fire containment efforts progress and more favorable weather conditions move into the region, we expect more widespread relief from smoke starting this weekend.”

The Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties has burned more than 66,860 acres and is 50% contained.