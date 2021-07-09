spare the air alert

Spare the Air Alert Issued for Saturday Due to Forecast of Excessive Smog

This marks the fifth alert the air district has issued for smog in 2021

By Bay City News

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of excessive levels of smog expected in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures and vehicle exhaust are forecasted to make the air quality unhealthy in the Bay Area. It is the fifth alert the air district has issued for smog, otherwise known as ozone, in 2021.

On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of cars on the road, and says people should only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

