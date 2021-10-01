bay area air quality

Spare the Air Alert Issued for Saturday Due to Smog, Heat Across Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Saturday due to rising levels of vehicle smog amid high temperatures and lack of wind across the Bay Area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District, which issued the alert Friday, recommends people use their vehicles only when absolutely necessary and only exercise during the early morning hours.

Smoke from wildfires in Central and Southern California also is expected to drift into the region, making the air that much worse, the air district said.

Local

California 45 mins ago

EXPLAINER: Why Home Protection Is Important in Wildfires

Los Altos 59 mins ago

Los Altos High School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 80s to mid-90s in most inland areas, weather forecasters say.

For more information about air quality and Spare the Air alerts, visit the air district's website.

This article tagged under:

bay area air qualityspare the air alertheatsmokesmog
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us