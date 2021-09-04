Spare the Air Alert Issued for Sunday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday due to smog, in addition to the air quality advisory for smoke in place through Monday, Sept. 6.

Wildfire smoke combined with high temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog in the Bay Area, the agency said.

Smoke from the Caldor and Dixie fires are expected to continue to impact the region creating hazy skies.

“High temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality this holiday weekend,” said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of the Air District. “If we all drive less this holiday weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents.”

When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.