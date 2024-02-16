Palo Alto

Police investigating shooting threat at Stanford campus

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety issued an alert Friday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

Palo Alto police dispatch received a call at 12:40 p.m. from an unidentified person who said they were at the entrance to the campus and "intended to commit a shooting." Police responded to the area to investigate the report.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger just before 2:30 p.m. showed no police activity on campus and it appeared the incident was cleared.

No other information was immediately available.

