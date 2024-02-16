Police investigating shooting threat at Stanford campus

Police are investigating a report of a person threatening to commit a shooting at Stanford University.

The Stanford Department of Public Safety issued an alert Friday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

Palo Alto police dispatch received a call at 12:40 p.m. from an unidentified person who said they were at the entrance to the campus and "intended to commit a shooting." Police responded to the area to investigate the report.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger just before 2:30 p.m. showed no police activity on campus and it appeared the incident was cleared.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.