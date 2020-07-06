reopening the bay area

State Rejects Santa Clara County Bid to Move to Next Reopening Phase: Report

Plan was to allow gyms, nail salons and hair salons to reopen, but the state blocked it

By Bob Redell

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody
NBC Bay Area

The state has rejected Santa Clara County's request to move into the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report in the Mercury News.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issued a new order Thursday that would have allowed the reopening of gyms, nail and hair salons, and resume small gatherings with strict guidelines effective July 13.

But the state rejected the county's plan, meaning the county must adhere to the stricter state guidelines.

Both hospitalizations and positive cases of COVID-19 have risen in recent weeks in Santa Clara County, but it has had fewer cases per 100,000 residents than any other county in the Bay Area or urban region in California, Cody said Thursday.

"We are at a point in this pandemic where it is crystal clear that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time," Cody said. "And so, we need to adapt to a new way of being, a new way of living that keeps us all safe and allows us to do some of the things that we miss and cherish."

The regulations from the current health order issued on June 5 will remain in place, and the county says it will be reaching out to the state for more guidance on what it needs to do to move onto this next phase.

