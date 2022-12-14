Mental Health Professionals Spotlight Resources After Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss' Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death has mental health professionals reminding everyone that there is help for anyone in crisis.

Boss, a dancer and sidekick on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide. He was 40 years old.

Mental health professionals say when a celebrity dies in this manner, it's critical to remind everyone that help is out there and to reach out and talk.

"Hopefully that’s what it takes to not make a permanent solution for a temporary feeling," said psychiatrist Dr. Sam Zand, co-founder of Better U.

"I think it’s important to just remind ourselves and our communities that we all have a mental health journey and it’s not a weakness to practice vulnerability and reach out. In fact, it’s a strength," Zand added.

Nationwide, after two years of decline, suicide rates rose 4% in 2021. Zand said the pandemic certainly isolated people but also put a valuable spotlight on mental well-being.

"The pandemic has caused us to isolate, caused us to get away from our healthy social outlets," Zand said. "That just increases any inner turmoil that we might hold."

The holidays can also trigger stuggles with emotional well-being, and that's why health leaders want to remind everyone that help is always available.

They hope the recent launch of the 988 number for the suicide and crisis lifeline will help save lives.

Boss started as a guest DJ in 2014 before becoming an executive producer on the "Ellen" show in 2020.

The news of his death sent shockwaves across the entertainment world.

"I’m heartbroken," DeGeneres wrote in a tweet. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.