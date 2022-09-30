Stockton Police Investigate Several Unsolved Homicides in the City

Stockton police are looking for a person of interest following a series of deadly shootings in the city.

In the last three months, Stockton police said they had five murders that they believe are connected and they are asking families to stick together, especially when it's dark out.

Officials said the victims are men, who were shot and killed in isolated areas of Stockton and in the cover of darkness.

“The community is grieving the community is scared,” said Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said there are no witnesses–and no video showing the crimes. They only have a picture of a man or woman who investigators believe is a person of interest.

“The areas are demi lit, some are close to apartment buildings, they’re overshadowed by trees, they are places where there is not a lot of surveillance cameras, which means either this person or persons are very lucky with choosing where they are going or they are doing their homework to go to locations where they feel there are no cameras,” McFadden said.

According to authorities, homicides took place between July 8 and Sept. 27 of this year and four out of the five victims are Hispanic men.

Two of the victims were 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez and 54-year-old Lorenzo Lopez.

“He was there for me. He was watching our for me. I wish I could have watched out for him,” said Jerry Lopez, the victim’s brother.

Jerry said his brother Lorenzo was a transient and believes he was just at the wrong place and at the wrong time.

“Whoever is doing this, whoever is involved. People, Stockton speak up, we don’t need this,” he said.

There is a reward of $85,000 for anyone with information that can help police make in arrest in connection to these murders.