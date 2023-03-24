Vladimir Putin

Stanford University Digitalizing the Nuremberg Trials Archives

By Joe Rosato Jr.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The international criminal court recently issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine. 

The idea of international criminal charges dates back to the end of World War II when Nazi leaders were put on trial in Nuremberg.

As NBC Bay Area's Joe Rosato Jr. shows, Stanford is now bringing details of that trial to the public for the first time.

