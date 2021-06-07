Strong, Cool Winds Expected Through Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, which will bring much cooler temperatures throughout the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring both conditions through mid-week. The wind advisory is for onshore winds out of the west and northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph for the coast, hills in the north and east bay, interior valleys and Salinas Valley.

Gusts could reach 55 mph in the Altamont Pass and San Bruno Gap. Similar conditions are expected to occur each afternoon through Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on gusty winds and the fire danger in the Microclimate Forecast.

Day time temperatures should be between 5-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday, with lows overnight 5-10 degrees below normal.

For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/BayArea. For all current watches, advisories and warnings go to https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/hazardSummary/?wfo=MTR.