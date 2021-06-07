fire danger

Strong, Cool Winds Expected Through Wednesday

The advisory is for the coast, East and North Bay hills, interior valleys and Salinas Valley

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, which will bring much cooler temperatures throughout the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring both conditions through mid-week. The wind advisory is for onshore winds out of the west and northwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph for the coast, hills in the north and east bay, interior valleys and Salinas Valley.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Gusts could reach 55 mph in the Altamont Pass and San Bruno Gap. Similar conditions are expected to occur each afternoon through Wednesday.

Local

San Jose 24 mins ago

1 Dead in Solo Motorcycle Collision in San Jose

San Francisco Jun 5

SF City Hall Reopens After 15 Months

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on gusty winds and the fire danger in the Microclimate Forecast.

Day time temperatures should be between 5-15 degrees below normal through Wednesday, with lows overnight 5-10 degrees below normal.

For the latest forecast updates, visit www.weather.gov/BayArea. For all current watches, advisories and warnings go to https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/hazardSummary/?wfo=MTR.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

fire danger
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us