Strong Winds Expected for Much of Bay Area, With Gusts Up to 70 MPH in Some Parts

High wind warning in effect for North Bay hills; wind advisory issued across most of the region

The National Weather Service on Friday morning said strong winds are expected for the Bay Area through Saturday morning.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the North Bay mountains through 11 a.m. Saturday, and there is a Wind Advisory in effect for the North Bay valleys, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, downtown San Francisco and the shoreline of the San Francisco Bay.

The strongest winds are expected Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

North winds are expected to be around 15 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 to 70 mph are possible.

Higher terrain is expected to see the strongest winds, but valleys could still see strong winds as well.

Drivers of vehicles with higher profiles and with trailers are advised to use caution.

Unsecured objects not properly tied down could become loose, and tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in localized power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

