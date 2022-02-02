bay area weather

Stronger Gusts Expected for Morning Commute as High Wind Advisory Continues

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service reports that wind speeds topped 30 mph Tuesday around the Bay Area and is forecasting a burst of even stronger winds Wednesday morning.

The strongest winds Tuesday were recorded at 61 mph at elevations above 2,000 feet in two locations: in the mountains south of San Jose west of Highway 17 and in northern Sonoma County west of Cloverdale.

"Another burst of stronger winds is expected by Wednesday morning with higher gusts possible, especially in the higher terrain," according to an update posted at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The high wind advisory remains in effect until Thursday morning.

