Firefighters on Thursday were battling a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire in San Jose, the fire department said.

The commercial structure fire was burning on the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department.

UPDATE: Fire response on Jackson St upgraded to 2nd alarm at 10:57am. Fire is in a 2-story commercial building. The building has been cleared; no persons located inside. @SanJosePD assisting with traffic control on Jackson between 3rd & 4th Streets. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 11, 2022

The brush fire was burning near East Gish Road and Old Bayshore Highway.

