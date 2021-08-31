Santa Cruz County

Student Stabbed at Aptos High School: Santa Cruz County Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

A student was stabbed at Aptos High School Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Cruz County Sherriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

The campus is on lockdown, the sheriff's office said. Deputies are searching for the suspect.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

