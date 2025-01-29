Students, community protest ICE deportations in San Jose

There were protests on Tuesday over the recent immigration enforcement in San Jose. Students and community members hit the streets to denounce the ICE activity over the last few days.

The enforcement sent fears throughout the immigrant community in the South Bay.

Students at Overfelt High School walked out at 2 p.m. Tuesday, to protest the recent ICE activity in San Jose. It was organized by sophomores.

“I know I have a lot of friends, and their families are undocumented and they’re really worried. Even if they should come to school today. ICE was seen at Story and King Target and that makes them even more worried,” said Jalsya Torres, sophomore at Overfelt High School.

Many come to school fearful of what might happen when they get home will their parents still be there. Kevin Alvarado worries about three of his friends who haven't been to school in a couple weeks.

“I have couple friends who are undocumented and they fear for their safety," he said.

Others worry if immigration agents will come to their campus.

“I think family separation is a really big deal. A lot of families just come here for a better future,” said Yesenia Marquez.

Principal Vito Chiala was with the students, allowing them to express their feelings and work on advocacy.

“we’re going to empower students whenever they want to stand up for something they believe in, especially if they’re articulate, intelligent, informed. And they’re read to be empowered, so we’re going to sand up with them.

With a police escort, the students then marched over to the intersection of Story and King roads, the heart of the immigrant community, and the place where ice agents were seen on Sunday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement told NBC Bay Area their mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and undermine the integrity of U.S. immigration laws.

But these students and activists say they will not stop until their community feels safe again.