Know Your Rights: Immigration resources, Red Cards, what to know about ICE enforcement

Some groups have created Know Your Rights and Red Cards as a reminder of what rights immigrants have and how to exercise them if faced with federal agents from ICE or the border patrol

Immigrants across the country are on edge about possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations following executive orders issued by President Donald Trump.

Some local groups, including the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, have created Know Your Rights and Red Cards as a reminder of what rights immigrants have and how to exercise them if faced with federal agents from ICE or the border patrol.

The Red Cards feature information about constitutional rights immigrants have, including:

  • You don't have to open the door to your home if a federal agent knocks
  • The right to remain silent in front of federal agents
  • The right to not sign any document unless you have a lawyer present

For more information about Red Cards visit ilrc.org or click here to download and print a Spanish version.

The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area also has Know Your Rights cards in the following languages available to download:

San Francisco city officials and community leaders spoke Tuesday about fighting for immigrant rights after a troubling incident involving ICE agents in the city.
