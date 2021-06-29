Summer Air Travel Reaches Highest Level Since Start of Pandemic

There's been a spike in summer air travel, with the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports reaching 2.2 million Sunday.

But some pandemic protocols still remain, including mask requirements inside airports and COVID-19 testing requirements depending on destinations.

The sharp rise in travelers has airports and airlines scrambling to keep up. The Transportation Security Administration has a shortage of personnel, and some airlines have had to cancel flights because of staff shortages.

