Suni Lee's parents talk daughter's journey to 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang recently spoke with Suni Lee's parents, who open up about the excitement as their daughter eyes the 2024 Paris Olympics.

By Gia Vang

On July 29, 2021, history was made at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA gymnast Suni Lee won the women's individual all-around gold medal.

She became the first Asian American to ever hold that title and the first Hmong American to compete at this level.

Pandemic protocols meant her family didn't get to see her win in-person.

But NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang, who was working with NBC affiliate KARE in Minneapolis at the time, was there with Suni’s parents as they watched the magical moment in the United States.

Vang recently caught up with Suni’s parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee, who open up about the excitement as their daughter eyes the 2024 Paris Olympics.

You can watch Gia Vang’s full interview in the video above.

