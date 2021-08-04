Suni Lee Humbled to Be Inspiration for Others After Medal-Winning Performances

American gymnast Suni Lee is leaving the Tokyo Olympics with three medals. She's also heading home with countless amounts of new fans inspired by her performance.

She spoke with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai about her accomplishments and the impact and inspiration she's had on the Asian American community back in the United States.

"I have a lot of people messaging me and telling me that I'm their inspiration and how much they look up to me," she said. "It just means the world to me that I can inspire people because, obviously, I look up to Simone [Biles] and a lot of other people. It means the world to me when they come up to me and say that to me."