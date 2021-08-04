Tokyo Olympics

Suni Lee Humbled to Be Inspiration for Others After Medal-Winning Performances

By Raj Mathai

Scroll down to watch video

American gymnast Suni Lee is leaving the Tokyo Olympics with three medals. She's also heading home with countless amounts of new fans inspired by her performance.

She spoke with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai about her accomplishments and the impact and inspiration she's had on the Asian American community back in the United States.

"I have a lot of people messaging me and telling me that I'm their inspiration and how much they look up to me," she said. "It just means the world to me that I can inspire people because, obviously, I look up to Simone [Biles] and a lot of other people. It means the world to me when they come up to me and say that to me."

Tokyo Olympics Jul 29

Suni Lee's Gold in All-Around Inspires Bay Area Gymnasts

suni lee Jul 30

Bay Area's Hmong Community Celebrates Suni Lee's Historic Gold Medal Win

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

Tokyo Olympicsgymnasticssuni lee
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us