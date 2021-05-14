coming back from covid

‘Super Excited': Students at South Bay High School Welcome Return of Prom

By Damian Trujillo

Notre Dame High School students prepare for prom.
Every day seems to bring a new sign of things getting back to normal. For one San Jose school, that now includes a junior-senior prom.

Prom at Notre Dame High School will be held under very strict COVID-19 protocols.
That didn't appear to dampen the spirits of students Lauren Jue and Maddi Wong.

"I’m super excited," Jue said. "You know when you’re younger you kind of dream of these moments, right?"

Like other schools, Notre Dame High School canceled its prom last year. This year, it will be outdoors at History San Jose Park.

"It's the first time we've had a prom that they can't bring a date," said Catherine Pandori, Notre Dame's director of leadership and activities. "They have to have a mask. They have to have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the prom, so we did testing on campus yesterday afternoon."

There will also be social distancing enforced.

All of the rules were not enough to keep the event from selling out.

"It’s just exciting that something is happening," Wong said. "And we're just so grateful that the school was able to put something together for us."

Notre Dame's graduation will be on campus this year with similar restrictions. Each student can bring two parents.

But first, it's time for the big party.

"I’ve never, I would say, dressed up this much for a dance," Wong said.

