Surveillance Video Shows Moment of Deadly House Explosion in San Francisco

New surveillance video obtained by NBC Bay Area Sunday shows the moment a San Francisco home exploded, killing one person and seriously injuring another person Thursday morning.

The surveillance video was caught from one of the nearby homes in the city's Sunset District. The video shows massive flames and debris flying into 22nd Avenue near Noriega.

Surrounding homes were badly damaged as well and a neighbor's home knocked off its foundation.

Now, San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio is planning a town hall for people who live near the blast site in the coming days. He is pledging to offer conversation, information, and resources for those who live on 22nd Avenue.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco police said Friday they arrested 53-year-old Darron Price. He is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the manufacturing of illegal narcotics and two counts of child endangerment.

Police confirmed Saturday that there was a drug lab in the home, but did not directly tie the lab to the victim’s death.

“Investigators determined that an illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was located in the home during the incident. Investigators were also able to identify the suspects. The death of the female victim, that was found in the home is still under investigation,” said Robert Rueca with the San Francisco Police Department.

SFPD is not yet commenting on the relationship between the suspect and the woman killed.

Residents in the area are assessing damage to their properties, but they said they can breathe a sigh of relief that dangerous material is no longer close by.

Emergency crews carefully removed evidence Friday.

An explosion in San Francisco’s Sunset District was followed by a deadly fire Thursday. Investigative Reporter Jaxon Van Derbeken has details about exactly what was found in the house and what may have caused the fire.