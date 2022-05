San Jose police have a suspect in custody for a prior hit-and-run collision, which they said led to a multi-vehicle crash.

The multi-vehicle traffic collision was reported to the police at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Capitol Expressway and Aborn Road.

The suspect has minor injuries and there are minor to moderate injuries on the other parties, according to the SJPD.

No further information is available at this time.

