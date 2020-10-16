Suspect Arrested in Theft of Lemur From San Francisco Zoo

A suspect accused of stealing a ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo earlier this week has been taken into custody, police said Friday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was arrested Thursday evening by San Rafael police in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation, San Francisco police Lt. Scott Ryan said. The suspect was booked into jail in Marin County. Once released, the suspect will be transferred to San Francisco to face charges for allegedly stealing the lemur, Maki.

Maki, an aging animal who needs specialized care, was stolen Wednesday from his enclosure at the zoo. He was found Thursday in Daly City and brought back to the zoo.

"While he's back here, he's still agitated, dehydrated and hungry," Tanya Peterson, the zoo’s CEO and executive director, said. "We're working with our vet teams and wellness teams to get him back to health. He's socially distancing from his primate family, but we hope to get him returning with his family soon."

Ryan said he didn't have an answer to why Maki was taken, stressing that the investigation into the theft is ongoing.