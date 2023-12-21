Suspect wanted for Pacifica double stabbing dies during confrontation in Ukiah

A man wanted in connection to a deadly Pacifica double stabbing has died following a confrontation with police in Mendocino County Thursday.

The search began after the suspect killed a man and critically injured a woman in what police say is a domestic violence attack in Pacifica's Vallemar neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police swarmed the area looking for Jason Gillenwater in connection with the double stabbing and that's when nearby Vallemar Elementary School went into lockdown. Police also confirmed an emergency protection order had recently been issued against Gillenwater by one of the victims of Thursday's attack.

According to the California Highway Patrol, their officers and officers with the Ukiah Police Department tried to pull a man over in connection to the statewide be on the lookout police broadcast related to Thursday morning's double stabbing in Pacifica.

Pacifica police said on Thursday evening that Gillenwater shot himself during a confrontation with authorities in Ukiah.

Residents told NBC Bay Area they have seen police near the site of the attack. They added the woman who was stabbed had been in a relationship with Gillenwater and was trying to separate from him.

Residents said the man who was killed was a friend of the woman, who had tried to help.

Pacifica police said they had arrested Gillenwater just two weeks ago at the same are on domestic violence charges and he was currently out on bail.