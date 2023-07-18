Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium: Cheapest, most expensive resale tickets for Eras Tour shows

Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Bay Area at the end of the month for two highly-anticipated performances.

Swift is set to perform two Eras Tour shows at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

While tickets for the shows sold out long ago, there are plenty still available for purchase on the resale market.

Here's a look at how much tickets were going for on the resale market as of Tuesday, July 18.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Note: Ticket prices are subject to change. This page will be updated daily through Thursday, July 27.

Cheapest resale tickets for Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium on Friday, July 28

Vivid Seats: $1,195 for one ticket (section 418, row 26) or $1,241 each for two tickets (section 418, row 19)

StubHub: $940 for one ticket (section 417, row 23) or $1,133 each for two tickets (section 417, row 19)

SeatGeek: $1,304 for one ticket (section 419, row 2) or $1,364 each for one to four tickets (section 223, row 22)

TickPick: $1,547 for one ticket (section 418, row 21) or $1,432 each for two tickets (section 419, row 20)

Most expensive resale tickets for Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium on Friday, July 28

Vivid Seats: $8,684 each for one to two tickets (floor F, row 1)

StubHub: $23,512 each for two tickets (section M, row 2)

SeatGeek: $16,199 each for two tickets (floor C, row 3)

TickPick: $24,751 each for two tickets (front row VIP package)

A ticket to Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert is one of the most sought-after tickets in history -- and scammers know it. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Alma Galvan with the Better Business Bureau, who has a warning for those looking to buy tickets.

Cheapest resale tickets for Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, July 29

Vivid Seats: $1,198 for one ticket (section 416, row 13) or $1,563 each for two tickets (section 419, row 11)

StubHub: $952 for one ticket (section 419, row 16) or $1,026 each for two tickets (section 418, row 18)

SeatGeek: $1,302 for one ticket (section 321, row 1) or $1,542 each for two tickets (section 418, row 9)

TickPick: $1,883 for one ticket (section 321, row 1) or $1,599 each for two tickets (section 416, row 14)

Most expensive resale tickets for Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, July 29

Vivid Seats: $16,515 each for two tickets (floor N, row 2)

StubHub: $21,375 each for one to two tickets (section C, row 23)

SeatGeek: $17,999 each for two tickets (floor N, row 2)

TickPick: $24,508 each for two tickets (front row VIP package)