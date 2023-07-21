Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Santa Clara: No tailgating, no congregating outside Levi's Stadium

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Listen up, Swifties.

If you're headed to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara to watch Taylor Swift perform during her upcoming Eras Tour stop, there are a number of rules you need to keep in mind.

Here's a breakdown of what Levi's Stadium officials want you to know:

  • Tailgating is prohibited for the concerts.
  • There won't be any designated viewing/listening areas outside of the stadium. Fans who don't have a ticket will not be allowed to congregate in the parking lots or on nearby streets.
  • Fans must abide by the stadium's clear bag policy and prohibited items list.
The stadium initially said friendship bracelets would not be allowed inside the stadium but later reversed course, saying they would indeed be allowed in.

Fans with tickets are advised to arrive to the stadium early. They're also encouraged to carpool, take public transit or use a rideshare service.

"We will be working closely with [the Santa Clara Police Department] to ensure orderly access for ticketed fans, emergency vehicles, and to provide a safe environment for fans and event staff," Levi's Stadium said in a statement.

