Team USA Women's Gymnastics Squad Leaves SFO for Tokyo Olympics

Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles flew out of SFO Wednesday with the women’s gymnastics team to compete in the Olympic games in Tokyo.

“Right now, I’m feeling pretty confident. Pretty strong,” said Biles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In a competition where gymnasts do daring, seemingly impossible moves, Biles raised the bar.

She struck gold in Rio 2016 games and now, she’s heading back to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Sending off the Olympians in style! 🇺🇸@USAGym is headed to Tokyo! #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/wOjfxmaYAS — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) July 14, 2021

"I feel like the biggest expectations people put on me are the ones I put on myself, so I try not to think about it," she added.

Just before she flew out of SFO, Biles said she’s ready to compete in events that won’t see fans due to the pandemic.

“Not having spectators will be very different because I feel like I strive off pressure. So, we will see how it is. We can’t control the variables that we’re given. So, we’re just focusing on what we can control,” Biles said.

United, the airline sponsor of Team USA, held a sendoff celebration at SFO for all 25 athletes leaving Wednesday, which was quite a treat for travelers to see.

“This is a great day for us for 40 years we have supported the athletes that go fly to compete for our country,” said Janet Lamkin, a spokesperson for United Airlines.

Biles said she is ready to reach new heights with the experience and perspective of a 24-year-old.

“Coming in, I thought it would almost hurt me because I am a little bit older but I feel like I have aged like fine wine. So, I feel like I get a little bit older, I get a little bit better. So, that’s a plus.

Biles said she aims to contribute the most she can to the team.

“Just go out there and be the best I can be,” she said.