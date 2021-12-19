Teen Dies in Crash on EB I-580 Near Pleasanton: CHP

The California Highway Patrol says the early morning crash Sunday on eastbound I-580 that killed a teenager was not the result of someone driving under the influence.

At around 2:35 a.m., CHP officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the hopyard road exit near Pleasanton.

Two vehicles were disabled in traffic lanes, and a third vehicle smashed into one of the vehicles "at freeway speeds," engulfing it in flames and killed a 16-year-old male inside.

All lanes of i-580 were closed for two hours for investigators. Police say there was minimal traffic impact, as vehicles were able to exit and re-enter the freeway at hopyard.

The CHP is still investigating.