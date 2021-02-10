Marin County

Teen Jogger Who Reported Marin County Assault Admits She Made it Up: Report

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

A 15-year-old girl who told authorities in Marin County she was assaulted while jogging on a path in Lucas Valley earlier this month has now admitted she made up the story, according to a Marin Independent Journal report citing the county sheriff's office.

The girl told the Marin County Sheriff's Office she was attacked on Feb. 1 in a wooded area near Mount Rainier Drive, the newspaper reported. She described to authorities a man emerging from behind some bushes and grabbing her but that she was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office increased patrols in the area based on the report and released a sketch based on the girl’s description of the attacker, the Journal reported.

Local

coronavirus 17 mins ago

South African COVID-19 Variant Discovered in Bay Area: Newsom

Steph Curry 3 hours ago

Steph Curry Wowing Warriors While Playing ‘Best Basketball' of Career

Further investigation, however, revealed video evidence suggesting the attack never happened, sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider told the newspaper.

When the girl was shown the video evidence, she recanted her story, Schneider said.

It was not immediately clear what the girl's motive was or if she would face any charges.

This article tagged under:

Marin CountyMarin County Sheriff’s OfficeAssault15-year-old girljogger
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us