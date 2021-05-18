2 Dead, Multiple People Injured After Party Bus is Shot Up in Oakland: Police

At least two people were killed and multiple people were injured after a party bus was shot up in Oakland overnight Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting reportedly occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 somewhere between MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue, and the bus exited the freeway at Seminary, eventually stopping near the Eastmont police station.

Images from the scene show the bus riddled with bullets and shattered windows. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shot nor how many people were on the bus.

A family member who arrived at the Eastmont station said it was a 21st birthday celebration.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooter was inside another vehicle on the freeway. No suspects had been arrested or identified in the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

I-580 between MacArthur and Seminary was shut down just after midnight, the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.