Oakland

2 Dead, Multiple People Injured After Party Bus is Shot Up in Oakland: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

At least two people were killed and multiple people were injured after a party bus was shot up in Oakland overnight Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting reportedly occurred on eastbound Interstate 580 somewhere between MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue, and the bus exited the freeway at Seminary, eventually stopping near the Eastmont police station.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Images from the scene show the bus riddled with bullets and shattered windows. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shot nor how many people were on the bus.

Local

mask madate 7 hours ago

Science or Politics? Experts Break Down California Keeping Mask Mandate

fire season 6 hours ago

Contra Costa County Working to Get Ahead of Fire Season

A family member who arrived at the Eastmont station said it was a 21st birthday celebration.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooter was inside another vehicle on the freeway. No suspects had been arrested or identified in the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

I-580 between MacArthur and Seminary was shut down just after midnight, the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandshootingparty bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us