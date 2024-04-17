Police identify teen suspected in SF Waymo arson case

Police in San Francisco have identified a teenager suspected in an autonomous vehicle fire that occurred in Chinatown in February, the department said Wednesday.

On Feb. 10 just before 9 p.m., units responded to the 700 block of Jackson Street regarding a vehicle fire. Once there, police discovered an Waymo autonomous vehicle ablaze, which investigators later determined was the result of arson.

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the suspect and detectives searched his residence in late March, where they allege they found evidence linking him to the crime.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, the juvenile probation department will decide if he will be arrested or appear in court out of custody, San Francisco Police said. The department said that prosecutors have also filed charges.

Police initially said that the car had been surrounded by 10 to 15 people, though no other arrests appear to have been made.

The San Francisco Fire department said on social media at the time that the vehicle had graffiti on it, its windows were broken, and a firework was apparently lit and put inside, which ignited it.

There were no reports of injuries.