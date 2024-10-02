bay area weather

Temperature records set during the Bay Area's fall heat wave

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

High temperature records are falling in the Bay Area as sizzling heat roasts the region to start October.

We're keeping track of the record-breaking marks announced by the National Weather Service in the tables below.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This story will be updated throughout the duration of the heat wave as new records are announced.

bay area weather

Forecast: Heat wave as tropical moisture moves near

bay area weather

Bay Area heat wave: Excessive heat warning continues

Records set on Tuesday, Oct. 1

The following locations set or tied their Oct. 1 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

LOCATIONNEW RECORDPREVIOUS RECORD
Santa Rosa102 degrees (tied)102 degrees in 1980
San Rafael105 degrees104 degrees in 1980
Kentfield100 degrees97 degrees in 2012
San Jose100 degrees97 degrees in 1980

Records set on Wednesday, Oct. 2

The following locations set or tied their Oct. 2 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
LOCATIONNEW RECORDPREVIOUS RECORD
San Rafael106 degrees (tied)106 degrees in 1980
Napa 103 degrees102 degrees in 1980
San Jose 106 degrees96 degrees in 1980 and 2012

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us