Temperature records set during the Bay Area's fall heat wave

High temperature records are falling in the Bay Area as sizzling heat roasts the region to start October.
We're keeping track of the record-breaking marks announced by the National Weather Service in the tables below.
This story will be updated throughout the duration of the heat wave as new records are announced.
Records set on Tuesday, Oct. 1
The following locations set or tied their Oct. 1 high temperature record, according to the weather service.
|LOCATION
|NEW RECORD
|PREVIOUS RECORD
|Santa Rosa
|102 degrees (tied)
|102 degrees in 1980
|San Rafael
|105 degrees
|104 degrees in 1980
|Kentfield
|100 degrees
|97 degrees in 2012
|San Jose
|100 degrees
|97 degrees in 1980
Records set on Wednesday, Oct. 2
The following locations set or tied their Oct. 2 high temperature record, according to the weather service.
|LOCATION
|NEW RECORD
|PREVIOUS RECORD
|San Rafael
|106 degrees (tied)
|106 degrees in 1980
|Napa
|103 degrees
|102 degrees in 1980
|San Jose
|106 degrees
|96 degrees in 1980 and 2012