Temperature records set during the Bay Area's fall heat wave

High temperature records are falling in the Bay Area as sizzling heat roasts the region to start October.

We're keeping track of the record-breaking marks announced by the National Weather Service in the tables below.

This story will be updated throughout the duration of the heat wave as new records are announced.

Records set on Tuesday, Oct. 1

The following locations set or tied their Oct. 1 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

LOCATION NEW RECORD PREVIOUS RECORD Santa Rosa 102 degrees (tied) 102 degrees in 1980 San Rafael 105 degrees 104 degrees in 1980 Kentfield 100 degrees 97 degrees in 2012 San Jose 100 degrees 97 degrees in 1980

Here are the daily record temperatures that were set or tied today. Data is preliminary; official and certified data is available from the National Centers for Environmental Information @NOAANCEI. pic.twitter.com/F1dV9jYohl — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 2, 2024

Records set on Wednesday, Oct. 2

The following locations set or tied their Oct. 2 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

LOCATION NEW RECORD PREVIOUS RECORD San Rafael 106 degrees (tied) 106 degrees in 1980 Napa 103 degrees 102 degrees in 1980 San Jose 106 degrees 96 degrees in 1980 and 2012