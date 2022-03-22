Temperature Records Set as Heat Wave Hits California

Temperature records were set Tuesday as much of California broiled under a spring heat wave.

The National Weather Service said a high of 89 degrees was recorded in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, breaking a record of 86 set in 1926. Downtown Oakland hit 85 degrees, topping a 1984 high of 77.

Some very long-standing high temperature records broken today#CAwx pic.twitter.com/hNEVNeTGpg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 23, 2022

In Southern California, Camarillo Airport in Ventura County set a record of 90, beating by two degrees the mark set in 2008, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said warm temperatures are expected in many areas into the weekend, when a minor storm will break the heat and bring the possibility of light rain.

California has seen very little precipitation since storms drenched the state in December. Almost all of the state remains in drought, much of it categorized as severe.