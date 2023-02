Tesla CEO Elon Musk and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday plans for a new engineering headquarters for the electric vehicle company.

The new facility will be housed in a Palo Alto office space previously occupied by Hewlett-Packard.

#Breaking: Elon Musk announces new engineering HQ to be at former Hewlett Packard building in Silicon Valley.$TSLA — scott budman (@scottbudman) February 22, 2023

California Engineering HQ—Remarks by Gov. Newsom/Elon Musk https://t.co/DMoY7TYK5O — Tesla (@Tesla) February 22, 2023