Therapy dog in training stolen in San Rafael: Police

San Rafael police are looking for a therapy dog in training that was stolen from a non-profit Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Police released two photos of Buddy. He's a 12 pound Cavalier Poodle mix, who was in training to become a therapy dog.

According to police, Buddy was stolen Friday in the downtown area on 4th Street. He was wearing a green collar at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department.

