Thieves in San Jose Smash 6 Storefronts Across City, Targeting ATMs: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A group of thieves in San Jose who appeared to be targeting businesses with ATMs smashed through six storefronts across the city early Tuesday, according to the police department.

The six businesses hit were spread across different parts of San Jose, but police suspect the same group is responsible for all of the break-ins, which occurred between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., according to the Mercury News.

Investigators believe the group was attempting to steal ATMs at the following locations:

  • Don's Liquors, 1053 E. Capitol Expressway
  • Branham Liquor and Wine, 1656 Branham Lane
  • Santa Clara Smoke Shop, 565 E. Santa Clara St.
  • Camden Liquors, 5837 Camden Ave.
  • G&A Color Nail Salon, 3041 McKee Road
  • Safeway, 1455 Berryessa Road

Police did not say whether or not any cash or goods were stolen from any of the businesses.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests had been made as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact the SJPD burglary unit at 408-537-1310 or leave a tip with Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867 or at svcrimestoppers.org.

