PG&E

Thousands of PG&E customers without power amid stormy weather

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC 5 News

PG&E said at 9:56 a.m. Sunday more than 44,000 Bay Area customers are without power Sunday morning. 

As of that update, more than 22,000 customers are without power in the South Bay. In the North Bay, that number is 12,054. The East Bay has 4,802 customers without power, while 3,178 customers on the Peninsula are without power. San Francisco has 1,354 customers with power. 

bay area weather Jan 31

Updates on storm-related problems in the Bay Area: Fallen trees, highway closures, flooded streets

bay area weather Feb 2

Bay Area weather: Heavy rain, strong winds return

PG&E officials said that high winds can lead to downed power lines as a result of vegetation and debris hitting our lines. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who sees downed wires should assume they are energized, stay away, then call 911 and PG&E.

This article tagged under:

PG&E
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us