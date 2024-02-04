Thousands of PG&E customers without power amid stormy weather

PG&E said at 9:56 a.m. Sunday more than 44,000 Bay Area customers are without power Sunday morning.

As of that update, more than 22,000 customers are without power in the South Bay. In the North Bay, that number is 12,054. The East Bay has 4,802 customers without power, while 3,178 customers on the Peninsula are without power. San Francisco has 1,354 customers with power.

PG&E officials said that high winds can lead to downed power lines as a result of vegetation and debris hitting our lines.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who sees downed wires should assume they are energized, stay away, then call 911 and PG&E.