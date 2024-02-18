Track power outages in the Bay Area

Power outages are reported in parts of the Bay Area amid a storm hitting the region.

Here's a power outage breakdown by region as of 7 p.m. Sunday. There are over 1,400 people without power. You can also visit PG&E's website for a detailed look at the outage map.

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 1 Peninsula 458 North Bay 697 East Bay 46 South Bay 199