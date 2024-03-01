Track power outages in the Bay Area

Power outages are reported in parts of the Bay Area amid a storm hitting the region.
Here's a power outage breakdown by region as of 9:45 p.m. Friday. There are over 8,500 people without power. You can also visit PG&E's website for a detailed look at the outage map.
|REGION
|CUSTOMERS AFFECTED
|San Francisco
|162
|Peninsula
|1,112
|North Bay
|3,389
|East Bay
|1,396
|South Bay
|2,526
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.