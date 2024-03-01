Track power outages in the Bay Area

Power outages are reported in parts of the Bay Area amid a storm hitting the region.

Here's a power outage breakdown by region as of 9:45 p.m. Friday. There are over 8,500 people without power. You can also visit PG&E's website for a detailed look at the outage map.

REGION CUSTOMERS AFFECTED San Francisco 162 Peninsula 1,112 North Bay 3,389 East Bay 1,396 South Bay 2,526