PG&E

Track power outages in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Power outages are reported in parts of the Bay Area amid a storm hitting the region.

Here's a power outage breakdown by region as of 9:45 p.m. Friday. There are over 8,500 people without power. You can also visit PG&E's website for a detailed look at the outage map.

REGIONCUSTOMERS AFFECTED
San Francisco162
Peninsula1,112
North Bay3,389
East Bay1,396
South Bay2,526

california weather 12 hours ago

Blizzard forecast to dump 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountains

bay area storm Feb 29

Bay Area storm: Rain, heavy wind, and possible outages

