San Francisco

World leaders, CEOs talk trade and economic futures at APEC in San Francisco

By Thom Jensen

NBC Universal, Inc.

CEOs and political leaders from global economies gathered in San Francisco Sunday for APEC’s second day, talking trade, climate, innovation and how to include everyone in those money-making plans. 

There was a heavier police presence in a wider area around the Moscone Center compared to Saturday. Barricades were also waiting in place to go up and fully widen street closures Monday morning, before U.S. delegates officially greet world leaders to APEC 2023. 

US-China Relations 6 hours ago

A fragile global economy is at stake as US and China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

San Francisco Oct 19

APEC 2023 in San Francisco: What to know, events schedule, street closures

President Biden and most leaders from the largest economies aren’t set to arrive in town for a few days, but some high-powered dignitaries were already at the Moscone Center Sunday. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That included Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, who met with Indonesia's finance minister as well as delegates from other nations Sunday afternoon.

“This is a particularly exciting time for bilateral relations between the United States and Indonesia…I’d also like to congratulate the government of Indonesia for releasing the comprehensive investment and policy plan,” she said. 

APEC staff members also gave journalists from around the world an update on how the economic alliance is doing, as well as what to expect in the next few years. 

“APEC economic growth is getting more stable than in previous years,” said Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit Carlos Kuriyama. “But we are facing some downside risks.”

Post-pandemic supply chain problems are still hampering trade, according to Kuriyama, who also noted that extreme weather and natural disasters have negatively influenced member economies.

Aging populations will also create more growth headaches, Kuriyama said, as social services costs increase and the available workforce shrinks. 

“Over the long-term, we need to look at demographics, because this is starting to have a certain influence on how much we can grow,” he said. 

These are the kinds of issues attendees will be hammering out in meetings during the week. 

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us