Train Derails in West Oakland; No Injuries Reported

By NBC Bay Area staff

A train derailed in West Oakland Monday, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous material has been detected at this point, the fire department said at 12:32 p.m.

Roughly six train cars derailed in the area of 1400 Middle Harbor Rd., according to the fire department. The cars were reportedly carrying sulfuric acid.

The fire department's hazardous materials team was activated.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

