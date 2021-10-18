Train Derails in West Oakland; No Injuries Reported

A train derailed in West Oakland Monday, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported and no hazardous material has been detected at this point, the fire department said at 12:32 p.m.

Roughly six train cars derailed in the area of 1400 Middle Harbor Rd., according to the fire department. The cars were reportedly carrying sulfuric acid.

The fire department's hazardous materials team was activated.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in West Oakland / Port of Oakland area. As a precaution, the #OFD HazMat team has been activated. No confirmed hazardous material has been detected at this time. More details to follow. Approximately 6 train cars have derailed. pic.twitter.com/AkaZHSiPkT — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 18, 2021