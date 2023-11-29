bart

Person in Transbay Tube causing major delays on BART

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person reported on the tracks near the BART Embarcadero Station around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday has caused major delays in both directions, a spokesperson for the agency said.

Any travel through the Transbay Tube has stopped completely, BART said at 5:22 p.m. Riders are advised to choose alternate transportation to get to and from San Francisco and the East Bay.

As of 5:20 p.m., East Bay bound trains were being turned around at Embarcadero Station.

BART will update the public as more information is available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bartSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us