Bay Area air travelers impacted by grounding of 737 Max 9 planes

As Boeing's 737 Max 9 planes remain grounded during an investigation into an Alaska Airlines midflight blowout last week, Bay Area airports and air travelers are feeling the effects.

Air travelers can expect disruptions and cancellations from Alaska and United airlines, two carriers that use the Max 9 jets. Those planes remain grounded pending a Federal Aviation Administration investigation of an Alaska flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California in which a sealed door blew out 6 minutes into the flight.

