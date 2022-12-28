Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds More Flights In and Out of Bay Area

Travel woes continued Wednesday for Southwest Airlines passengers at Bay Area airports as hundreds more flights were canceled.

As of about 6 a.m. Pacific time, more than 300 flights in and out of the region's three major hubs were canceled, and virtually all of them were Southwest flights, according to FlightAware.

Here's the Bay Area breakdown:

San Francisco International: 42 flights canceled (20 departures, 22 arrivals), 38 are Southwest

42 flights canceled (20 departures, 22 arrivals), 38 are Southwest Mineta San Jose International: 147 flights canceled (74 departures, 73 arrivals), all are Southwest

147 flights canceled (74 departures, 73 arrivals), all are Southwest Oakland International: 124 flights canceled (61 departures, 63 arrivals), all are Southwest

Across the U.S., a total of 4,330 flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. PT, and more than 2,507 of them were Southwest.