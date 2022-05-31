Travelers More Afraid of Inflation Than COVID: Report

We may be ready to break out of our two-year COVID economic slump, but now there's a brick wall standing in the way -- gas prices and inflation.

Miles Lunn is one of the millions who are traveling again, looking for deals to save money.

Because even though gas and airline prices are now sky high, Lunn, and many others, are ready to get away.

"Except for people who are immunocompromised, most people are like, ‘we're done with COVID,’" said Lunn.

In fact, according to a new Morning Consult survey, inflation is now a bigger concern among travelers than COVID.

"Consumer sentiment is not so much responding to COVID cases anymore, but it's rather reacting to inflation, specifically gas prices," said Kayla Bruun, economic analyst of Morning Consult.

Which are, as of Tuesday, sitting at an all-time high.

So, more people are taking off and tuning in. While looking for any bargains they can find.

"More people are having sticker shock, and increasingly opting out of purchases as a result of the high prices,” said Bruun.