The Tuesday evening commute through the Bay Bridge came to a snarl when a large tree fell and blocked multiple lanes at the Treasure Island tunnel.

Several blocked lanes on the bridge started to reopen around 4:15 p.m., according to the CHP.

The CHP at 3:15 reported multiple westbound lanes on the bridge were blocked when the tree toppled over.

***TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE***



I-80 w/b (SFOBB) @ Treasure Island, the #3-4 lanes were re-opened approx 1 hour from our initial call.



Huge thank you to SF Fire Trk #48 crew for helping us expedite the opening of 2 additional w/b traffic lanes!



#5 lane remains closed w/ 2+ hr ETO pic.twitter.com/xLwSqatnOk — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 22, 2023