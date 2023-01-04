Tree Falls on House, Killing Infant in Sonoma County

Investigators say an infant was killed after a redwood tree fell onto a home on Joy Road in Occidental in rural Sonoma County Wednesday night.

According to officials, the child's parents were inside the home. They were not hurt.

#BREAKING: #BayArea storm turns deadly. Infant dies in #SonomaCounty (Town of Occidental). Redwood tree falls on home; hits child inside. Storm coverage continues at 11p on @nbcbayarea. — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) January 5, 2023

Rescue crews said that responding to the call was difficult.

No other details have been released at this time.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.