Tree Falls on House, Killing Infant in Sonoma County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Investigators say an infant was killed after a redwood tree fell onto a home on Joy Road in Occidental in rural Sonoma County Wednesday night.

According to officials, the child's parents were inside the home. They were not hurt.

Rescue crews said that responding to the call was difficult.

No other details have been released at this time.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

