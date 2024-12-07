Tsunami preparedness: Hazard area map, alert levels explained, resources

If you are under a tsunami warning, here's what Ready.gov says to do:

If caused by an earthquake, Drop, Cover, then Hold On to protect yourself from the earthquake first.

Get to high ground as far inland as possible

Be alert to signs of a tsunami, such as a sudden rise or draining of ocean waters.

Listen to emergency information and alerts. Always follow the instructions from local emergency managers.

Evacuate: DO NOT wait! Leave as soon as you see any natural signs of a tsunami or receive an official tsunami warning.

If you are in a boat, go out to sea.

Tsunami resources links

Tsunami hazard area map

Use the interactive map below from the California Geological Survey by typing in your address to see if you live in a tsunami hazard area.

How to prepare a "go bag"

If you still need to prepare an emergency "go bag," watch the video below for a list of items to include.

Are you prepared for the next big one?