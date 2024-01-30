Spike in tuberculosis cases reported in Santa Clara County

New data shows a spike in tuberculosis cases in Santa Clara County.

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department on Tuesday said the data showed a 19% increase in new tuberculosis, or TB, diagnoses in 2023 when compared to the previous year. The spike follows a 6% increase in new TB cases in the county for 2022 when compared to the previous year.

"These data do not reflect an outbreak, but rather a widely dispersed and increasing community health risk for a contagious illness," the county said in a statement.

Tuberculosis is a highly contagious bacterial disease spread through the air. Here’s what you need to know.

Officials said small children who live with untreated adults with tuberculosis are at-risk.

County health officials are urging residents with increased risk to seek TB testing and treatment.

For more information and to find a list of TB testing sites in the county, visit sccphd.org/TBinfo.